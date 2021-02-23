Magic for Sale: Criss Angel Studios selling magic props

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legendary showman and illusionist Criss Angel is putting dozens of magic props up for sale. Items from his studio include those used by his shows in Las Vegas and his “Mindfreak” TV series.

Items for sale fall in the following categories:

Magic & Illusion s

Theatrical Supplies

The Vault

His team says the sale is making way for all news shows coming in 2021.

They also confirmed to 8 News Now that some of the sale proceeds will go toward the Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation. The organization raises awareness for pediatric cancer.

An open house is scheduled for March 26-28, by appointment only. To make one, call (702) 791-2700.

For more information on what is for sale, click here.