MAGIC Fashion Trade Show returns to LVCC amid increase in COVID-19 cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Since the pandemic hit, the MAGIC fashion trade show is one of the biggest attractions to date at the Las Vegas Convention Center and 8 News Now spoke to some convention-goers who said while the environment inside is different this year, it’s great to have it back in action!

“We love coming here and there hasn’t been one for two years, so we decided it was worth coming on a plane and going and connecting with our vendors and supporting the industry,” said Florida retail owner, Kerri Kovler.

On Monday, the MAGIC fashion trade show self-dubbed “as the most comprehensive fashion marketplace in the US” arrived in Las Vegas for a three-day stint after taking a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“It’s not as many vendors as normal,” shared Kovler.

“It’s not as many attendees as normal, but it was quite crowded and impressive for the first time show in two years,” Kovler also added.

She owns her own women’s fashion boutique in Delray Beach, Florida called, The SHOP X Teen Angel.

Attendees say that the safety protocols in place at the convention center are on point, making them feel comfortable talking with groups of people and walking around in the crowd.

Minnesota boutique owner, Ashley Johnson explains, “I felt like everyone did a really good job at giving everyone their distance,” she said.

“Everyone had their face masks on and there were sanitation stations all around, so I feel like everyone respected each other’s space,” Johnson added.

With the Delta Variant being a major concern for travelers, it leaves the question of whether shows this fall will get canceled.

According to the LVCVA, there are no show cancelations or postponements at this time.

Rick Diamond, owner of a men’s retail store in Clevland, Ohio has been coming to the MAGIC fashion trade show since the ’80s and he says while he is pleased to see it up and running again, things have changed.

“It seems to have been a little more active back in the day with a little more excitement and now it feels more like business,” he said.

The MAGIC Fashion Trade Show at the LVCC will last until Wednesday, Aug. 11th.

What’s the next show on the books?

The International Pizza Expo 2021 on Aug. 17.