LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour” has finally been rescheduled with new Las Vegas dates in 2024.

According to Live Nation, most of the original North American dates of the singer’s tour have been rescheduled and will take place after the previously scheduled UK and Europe tour dates.

In June, Madonna had developed a serious bacterial infection, her manager Guy Oseary announced on social media. While she was under medical care, the singer decided to postpone her 2023 tour, which was originally set to kick off in July in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Originally, the Material Girl was scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Oct. 7 and 8. Now, she’ll be taking the stage at the T-Mobile Arena on March 1 and 2, 2024.

Madonna had a third performance scheduled for Jan. 18, 2024, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, but unfortunately, that show had to be canceled due to a scheduling conflict.

When the tour was announced in January, the singer had teased that the tour would include songs from her entire 40-year career.

The tour will kick off in London on Oct. 14, with the Europe and UK leg of the tour running through Dec. 5. The North American leg of the tour will begin shortly after in Brooklyn, New York, and goes until April 15 in Austin, Texas.

The singer will have several shows in Mexico City to wrap up the tour.

Tickets for the Las Vegas Madonna are still available through the T-Mobile arena website.