LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Madonna announced Tuesday morning she will bring her global tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour to Las Vegas in the fall.

According to a news release, the 35-city tour will stop at the Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Celebration Tour will be an artistic journey through Madonna’s four decades of songs and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began, the release said.

Madonna will perform at T-Mobile in October 2023. (Credit: Ricardo Gomes, courtesy Live Nation)

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.