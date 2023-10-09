LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Madison Beer will be taking the stage at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas next summer as a stop on “The Spinnin Tour.”

The songwriter and producer will make her stop at the Brooklyn Bowl on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Madison Beer released her debut EP, “As She Pleases,” as an independent artist, the standout track “Home with You” reaching No. 22 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 chart. That positioned her as the only independent female solo artist on the chart.

Her major label debut studio album, “Life Support,” was released in February 2021 and became her highest entry to date on the Billboard 200. Since then, she earned over one billion streams and the album’s lead single “Selfish” went on to be certified RIAA platinum.

Recently, Madison Beer released her second studio album “Silence Between Songs,” where she wrote and co-produced all songs, exploring themes of growth, reflection and introspection.

Tickets to her show will be available online starting at $42.50 on Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. PST.

For more information on upcoming shows, visit Brooklyn Bowl’s website.