Maddie’s Pet Project adoption days coming to Boulder City

BOULDER CITY – Pet lovers looking to add new fur babies to their family this is for you! Maddie’s Pet Project, a non-profit animal welfare organization, will partner with the Boulder City Animal Shelter to make it a little easier for people to take home a dog or cat by waiving the city’s normal adoption fees.

During the two-day adoption event, that will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, BCAS will waive all adoption fees for dog and cat adoptions. In exchange, Maddie’s® Pet Project will donate $200 to the Shelter for each dog or cat that finds a new home during the event.

“This is a very generous incentive that will hopefully encourage many more to come by the Shelter and check out the animals we have available,” explained Boulder City Animal Control Supervisor Ann Inabnitt. “Our thanks go to Maddie’s® Pet Project and to everyone who takes advantage of the opportunity.”

“We look forward to Boulder City Animal Control taking part, for the first time, in Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days,” noted Mark Robison, Co-Executive Director with Maddie’s® Pet Project – Saving Nevada’s Pets.

Although the fees will be waived during this time, the adoption criteria will remain in place, said Inabnitt. So everyone wishing to adopt must visit the shelter in person and property records will be checked for all potential adoptees.

Landlords of those renting will be contacted to confirm animals are allowed on the property. The Boulder City Animal Shelter is at 810 Yucca St. in Boulder City.

For more information about the adoption event, call (702) 293-9283.

Note: Although the little guy in the photo has been adopted, there will be many other animals available during the upcoming adoption event.