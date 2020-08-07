Madame Tussauds celebrates Discovery’s “Shark Week” with hilarious Mike Tyson display

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Madame Tussauds is celebrating one of the hottest weeks of summer with a fun exhibition featuring Mike Tyson and Discovery Channel’s beloved “Sharky.”

The two are really getting the crowd pumped for “Shark Week” 2020!

Sharky took a vacation from SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium and visited the wax museum to meet his opponent face-to-face.

Courtesy: Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

This comes ahead of a new special debuting during the weeklong celebration of the ocean’s mightiest. Tyson will face off with sharks of all types during “Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef” on Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

According to Madame Tussauds, Sharky put on quite the show, saying, “The typically-friendly character entered the room as a fierce competitor, flashing a mouth full of teeth and raising his fins to Tyson’s figure.”

You can place your bet on who will win the fintastic fight at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas’ Instagram: @tussaudsvegas.

Courtesy: Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

I’ll be placing my bet on rows and rows of razor-sharp teeth (no, not Iron Mike’s). Who will you vote for?

For more information on Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, click here. For more on Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, including ticket prices and hours, click here.