Macy’s reopens Las Vegas valley stores with safety measures, guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Macy’s is reopening its Las Vegas area stores and offering contact-free curbside pick-up beginning Monday, May 18.

Following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), state and local guidance, select Macy’s stores will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open Macy’s Locations in the Las Vegas, NV area (In-Store Shopping, Curbside Delivery and In-Store Pick-up available):

Macy’s Henderson Galleria At Sunset

Macy’s Las Vegas Fashion Show

Macy’s Las Vegas Home

Macy’s Las Vegas Meadows

Macy’s Summerlin

Safety Measures In-Store

Some safety measures you may notice in stores include social distancing signs and guidelines to maintain 6 feet apart, frequent cleaning on hard surfaces, sanitation stations and plexiglass at select registers.

Macy’s is also asking colleagues to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of the virus and is guiding daily colleague wellness checks before reporting to work.

Contact-Free Curbside Pick-up

Macy’s is offering contact-free curbside service at the valley locations. Items bought for store pick-up online or through the Macy’s mobile app will be eligible for free curbside pick-up Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The company says that most orders placed by noon will be available for same-day pick-up, while those placed after noon will be ready the following business day.

Customers are asked to call their local store once they arrive at the designated curbside pick-up location.

Following social distancing guidelines, a Macy’s colleague will confirm their order and place the merchandise in the trunk of the car.

Customers will also be able to pick-up orders from the “At Your Service” desk inside the store.

Easy Returns

Macy’s has extended its return policy, allowing customers to return merchandise purchased online up to 60 days beyond the original end date noted on the receipt.

Items that are purchased in a store must be returned to a store.

If the last day to return merchandise fell within the store closure timeframe, customers will have an extra 30 days to make a return once the stores reopen.

8 News Now reached out to Macy’s to ask about trying on shoes. The company said, “customers are still able to try on shoes and are asked to wear disposable foot socks, provided by Macy’s.”

Customers with additional questions about Macy’s response to COVID-19 can click HERE.