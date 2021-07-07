Macy’s hiring more than 200 employees at Las Vegas area stores

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Department store, Macy’s, is hiring more than 200 full and part time team members at its stores throughout the Las Vegas area.

“A variety of opportunities are available with competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses,” the company stated in a news release.

Macy’s will hold a national hiring event on Thursday, July 15, at more than 500 Macy’s stores and fulfillment centers across the country. Hiring events will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Imagery for Covid-19 Safety practices at Macy’s Harold Square Flagship Store.

The department store company is encouraging candidates to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com.

Macy’s conducts a majority of its interviews for store positions online. The process takes about 30 minutes and is available 24/7.

Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply, the company notes. During the hiring event, walk-in applicants are also welcome for an on-the-spot interview.