Macy’s hiring 76,000 nationwide in event set for Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Macy’s is putting on a national hiring event on Thursday, Sept. 23, hiring about 76,000 people for the holiday season and beyond.

Full- and part-time positions are available. About 48,000 people will be hired for the holidays. Applicants will work at stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.

Events will be held at more than 500 stores across the country from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in local time zones. Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com, bloomingdalesjobs.com and bluemercury.com.

Macy’s has five store locations in the Las Vegas valley:

Galleria at Sunset

Fashion Show

Meadows Mall

Downtown Summerlin

Shan Tau Square on West Spring Mountain Road

There is a Bluemercury store at Boca Park. The valley’s only Bloomingdales location, at Fashion Show, has closed.

Macy’s, Inc. conducts most interviews for store positions online in a process that takes as little as five minutes for seasonal roles. It’s available 24/7. Applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply.

Walk-in applicants are also welcome for an on-the-spot interview during the hiring event.

In 2020, more than 6,100 seasonal hires joined the company permanently.