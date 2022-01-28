Machine Gun Kelly to headline entertainment at 2022 Honda NHL All-Star game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Top recording artist Machine Gun Kelly has been announced as the headliner for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game, according to the National Hockey League.

Machine Gun Kelly will take the stage during the second intermission on Saturday, Feb. 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Kelly started his career in Cleveland and has made him a globally known star in both music and film. His most recent album, Tickets To My Downfall, was released on September 25, 2020, and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

The Vegas Golden Knights and the city of Las Vegas will host the 2022 Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 4-5. The All-Stars will showcase their talents in the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills on Friday, Feb. 4.

Tickets for both events can be purchased HERE.