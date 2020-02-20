Macau casinos reopen with restrictions after coronavirus closure

Macau casinos open with restrictions. (Photo credit: CNN)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Casino’s in Macau, the world’s biggest gambling hub, are being allowed to reopen with new restrictions. They closed for two weeks after 10 people tested positive for the coronavirus. It cost resorts nearly $3.5 billion.

Under new government guidelines, all casino employees will have to wear masks and stay at least three feet from others. Anybody with fevers or coughs won’t be allowed.

Visitation to the casinos dropped significantly with the outbreak of the virus.

MGM Resorts International, the Sands and the Wynn have a strong presence in Macau.

