Macau casinos allowed to reopen after anti-virus closure

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casinos in the Chinese territory of Macau will be allowed to reopen Friday, ending a 15-day closure imposed to help block the spread of China’s coronavirus outbreak.

Macau broadcaster TDB reported the territory’s finance secretary announced the decision at a news conference.

The closure Feb. 5 hurt major casino operators including Wynn Resorts Ltd. and Las Vegas Sands Corp. Casino gambling is a major industry in Macau, a former Portuguese colony west of Hong Kong on China’s southern coast. It’s estimated the closure cost resorts $3.3 billion.

No date has been announced for reopening other public facilities including cinemas, internet cafes, bars and gyms still are closed.

