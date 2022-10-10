LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The M Resort in Henderson will be adding a second hotel tower to its property, according to Penn Entertainment which made the announcement Monday.

“At the M Resort, the addition of a second tower will benefit from the strong demand in the Henderson locals market while providing additional capacity for the group business that is drawn to our market-leading resort and amenities, including our highly successful partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders,” said Mr. Snowden, CEO, and president of PENN Entertainment.

The news release said the expansion will cost $206 million. The hotel tower will have around 384 rooms. There are also plans to expand the meeting space and have update amenities. More information will be released at a later date.