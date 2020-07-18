M Resort responds, apologizes following uncovered breastfeeding complaint

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local mother says M Resort has apologized to her after an employee told her she was “not allowed to breastfeed in public” and to “go into the restroom if [she] needed” to breastfeed uncovered.

The mother posted about the incident on Facebook Friday, saying she was “very upset” it happened.

8 News Now reached out to M Resort and they responded with a statement saying they “fully support” a woman’s right to breastfeed. The property says one of their team members “made an error in judgement” and will be “retrained.”

Full statement below:

“M Resort Spa Casino fully supports women’s rights to breastfeed wherever they feel most comfortable on our property. Unfortunately, one of our team members made an error in judgment, and this individual will be retrained to ensure proper procedures and company protocols are strictly followed in the future. When alerted this afternoon to the complaint, M Resort management quickly contacted the guest to make amends and share our deepest apologies for her inconvenience.” M Resort

According to Facebook post, an M Resort security guard approached the mother while she was at the pool breastfeeding her child in a chair, and told her she was not allowed to breastfeed uncovered.

She responded by telling him it was illegal for him to not allow her to do so and asked to speak to his managers.

A similar conversation occurred, and the managers offered her a cabana to use while breastfeeding, she stated in the post.

According to her, the M Resort employees were not sure if it was a resort rule, but said they were trying to respect families that were sitting nearby.

The mother said she was not wearing a cover because “it was so hot out.”

“I told them that in the state of Nevada women have the right to breastfeed in public and that I was very upset that this was an issue,” she said.

The mother has since updated her Facebook post confirming that M Resort called her and apologized for the incident.