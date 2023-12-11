LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – More details on the M Resort’s expansion and construction were revealed on Monday.

The resort unveiled new renderings of the upcoming second resort tower. A groundbreaking ceremony was also held on Monday.

Renderings released by M Resort on Dec. 11, 2023

The project, with an estimated budget of $206 million is expected to add 384 rooms, bringing the total to 774 rooms and suites.

Along with the addition of more rooms, there will be expanded meeting space, updated amenities, and additional local partnerships that will be announced in the future.