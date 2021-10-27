Lyft ride credits offered Halloween weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lyft is offering $15,000 in free ride credits over the Halloween weekend in an effort to keep people who may have had too much to drink off local roads.

The money for the rides was donated by the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities and will be in effect from 6 p.m., Oct. 29 to 6 a.m., Nov. 1. The first 1,500 new and existing Lyft customers will receive a $10 credit on their ride as long as they use the mobile app with the code RIDESCARYSMART.

“With statewide fatalities up 26% from this time last year, it is imperative that drivers plan ahead when choosing to consume,” said Zero Fatalities Program Manager, Andrew Bennett. “Year over year, the same irresponsible decisions continue to impact these fatal numbers and leave an empty seat at a dinner table. The message is clear and it is within each of our power to decide to get home safely this holiday weekend.”

Southern Nevadans are encouraged to drive sober.