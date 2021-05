LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lyft wants to make sure people stay safe this Memorial Day weekend.

The rideshare company is partnering with Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities to offer $15,000 in ride credits throughout the holiday weekend.

In addition, starting Friday, May 28, at 6 p.m. through Monday 6 p.m., you can get $5 off a ride using the code “SMARTRIDE 2021” while supplies last.