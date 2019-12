LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — To prevent anymore lives lost during the holiday season, rideshare company, Lyft, is teaming up with Zero Fatalities to stop impaired driving.

Lyft has committed $300,000 in free ride credit this New Year’s Eve to passengers across the Las Vegas valley.

Riders who use the rideshare app on Dec. 31, starting at 10 a.m. until 4 a.m. Jan. 1, can get $5 off their ride.

The code for the discount is “LASNYE”.