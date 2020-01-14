Lyft Art Park closes in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — From a space that houses art, to a parking lot, that is the state of Lyft Art Park, which has closed up shop in downtown Las Vegas. Lyft sent the following statement.

“After two years of providing both drivers and riders with a convenient experience in Downtown Las Vegas, the Lyft Art Park has closed. The park served as the designated pick-up and drop-off location for passengers while housing dynamic art installations from around the world. Lyft will continue to work with city officials to ensure that drivers and passengers still have a seamless experience when moving around downtown.”

The Lyft Art Park opened on Sep. 26, 2018, and it featured a bevy of humongous art pieces, including a large poop emoji.