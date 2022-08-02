LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Racing Apprehension and Intervention Detail (RAID) arm of Metro has been busy since its inception in March of this year.

According to police, 102 arrests were made for reckless and trick-driving-related crimes, 123 citations were given, and 124 vehicles have been impounded.

Police say most of those cases involve locals, some of which are repeat offenders, with only a handful involving those visiting.

RAID focuses on reckless driving cases, intersection takeovers, street racing, and destruction on local roadways.

To report instances of reckless driving, email RAID@LVMPD.com