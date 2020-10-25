‘Absolute senseless act’: Bicyclist, suspect die following reckless driving incident, police looking for driver

WATCH BRIEFING:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman has died after being pushed off her bicycle by a man in a car. That man also died, police noted during a press briefing Sunday afternoon.

The double fatal crash happened near Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

LVMPD’s homicide unit took over the investigation after learning that the suspect, described as an Hispanic man between 18 and 22-years-old, intentionally hit the bicyclist in a drive-by attack.

“Senseless is an understatement,” Lt. Spencer noted while describing what happened. “You have a woman who was out riding her bicycle and they pull up next to her and strike her, causing her to die, it’s an absolute senseless act. There’s no reason that I could tell you as to why it occurred other than complete stupidity.”

The driver of a minivan was traveling southbound on Hollywood, towards Sahara, and moved the vehicle closer to the sidewalk. That’s when the passenger stuck his body outside of the van as far as he could and attempted to push a couple that was walking.

The couple told police what happened to them and said the minivan continued south. The driver of the vehicle then pulled close to a bicyclist that was riding in the bicycle lane.

The passenger, again, extended his reach outside of the window and pushed the bicyclist with his hand.

The victim, described as a woman in her 50s, fell and hit the ground. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The momentum of hitting the bicyclist caused [the minivan passenger] to fall out of the vehicle… he traveled along the asphalt for about 150 feet, striking his head on a street light,” LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

LVMPD has identified the deceased minivan passenger as one suspect, and the driver as another. Officials believe the driver is an Hispanic man, between the ages of 18 and 22. Police are actively looking for the minivan and driver involved in this incident.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers (702) 385-5555, or leave a tip on their website.