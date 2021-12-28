LVMPD transitions to National Incident-Based Reporting System

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is now transitioning to the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

The system captures metrics on victims, known offenders, relationships between victims and offenders, arrestees, property, and drugs.

The new system can collect up to 10 offenses within an incident, representing a shift in the way that Metro reports the crime.

Metro says the benefit to the community is that residents will now have a more accurate look at the overall crime in neighborhoods.

Residents will also have the opportunity to use the department’s new Open Data Portal and search crimes in their neighborhood.

Metro started preparing for the transition last year, by reporting NIBRS-compliant crime data to the State of Nevada for submission to the FBI since September 1, 2020.