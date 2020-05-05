LVMPD to the public: Prepare to wait in long lines as services reopen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro’s Records and Fingerprint Bureau saw a long line of people as it was one of several LVMPD services that reopened Tuesday.

Because of the long line, Metro is cautioning the public to prepare for long waits in hot weather. They suggest wearing hats and sunscreen, as wells as bringing water, umbrellas and portable chairs.

LVMPD says anyone doing business at an LVMPD facility should have paperwork completed before services are requested.

The Records and Fingerprint Bureau, located at the LVMPD Headquarters on 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard, opened to provide access for convicted felons and sex offenders who are required to register with the police. The bureau will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., on weekdays.

Those wishing to file a police report, obtain a police report, or apply for a Concealed Carry Weapons permit are encouraged to go online to do so. All CCW applicants should keep their assigned appointments, LVMPD says.

Metro also reopened their evidence vault and all area command front offices on Tuesday, May 5.

Everyone who visits LVMPD Headquarters or its area commands is required to adhere to the following safety protocols:

• It will be mandatory that all visitors wear a mask. Visitors should bring their own masks. One can be provided, as long as supplies are available.

• Temperatures will be taken of all visitors. Anyone presenting with a fever or illness will be asked to return at a later date.

• Only citizens requiring services should be present. Visitors are advised to refrain from bringing family members or friends.

• Visitors are also asked to bring a cell phone, so they can wait safely outside until called.

• Those waiting outside will be required to exercise social distancing and stay at least six feet apart.