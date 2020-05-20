LVMPD to livestream graduation ceremony for 48 new police officers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) graduation ceremony for 48 new police officers will be live-streamed on social media from the Wynn Resorts on Wednesday, May 20 at 1 p.m.

The virtual graduation ceremony reflects the new reality of social distancing becoming the norm.

LVMPD graduations are usually well-attended by department officials, family, and friends of the graduates, but new safety protocols call for limited gatherings.

Relatives can watch the graduation ceremony on their cell phones, computers, or television screens on the LVMPD Facebook page and here on the 8 News NOW website.

The 48 graduates began their training on November 13, 2019, and are from 11 different

states, along with Mexico and Taiwan.

The graduating class includes 10 female and 38 male officers who range in age from 22 to 44

years old.

Five graduates have prior law enforcement experience and 17 have prior military experience.

Three graduates hold an associate degree, nine hold a bachelor’s degree, and two hold a master’s degree.

LVMPD continues to recruit top candidates for police officer, corrections officer and

other positions.