LVMPD to hold ‘First Tuesday’ event today at 4 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) will hold their 2021 inaugural “First Tuesday” event today, Jan. 5 at 4 p.m.

The event will be live-streamed here on the 8 News Now website and Facebook page.

During the Facebook Live event, Captain Koren will discuss challenges the department faced in 2020 and provide details on how LVMPD is changing the way they police, using non-traditional strategies in their new “Intervention Officer” program.

Join us tonight at 4 p.m. on https://t.co/H64Q1gK4f9 for a livestream #FirstTuesday event about how the #LVMPD is changing the way we police. pic.twitter.com/tu8Z1hcOMX — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 5, 2021

Captain Koren’s area of command covers most of the famed Las Vegas Strip where the department managed most of the 77 protests recorded last year. His command also worked to reduce a spike in crime in the area, according to the event announcement.

First Tuesday is traditionally an in-person open house event for residents to visit their local area commands and learn about their community. Due to the pandemic and in an effort to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus, LVMPD began live-streaming the event.