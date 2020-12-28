LVMPD, SWAT investigate barricade situation; Desert Inn closed between Maryland Pkwy and Cambridge St

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police, SWAT and crisis negotiators are investigating a barricade situation near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway.

Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a family disturbance call about a woman armed with an “edged weapon,” police say.

Authorities are calling this “a dynamic situation.”

Desert Inn is shut down in both directions between Maryland Parkway and Cambridge Street.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.