LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspicious package discovered at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas prompted evacuations of nearby buildings, according to Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Metro police say the suspicious item has now been deemed safe by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

LVMPD UPDATE: The suspicious item found at the Grant Sawyer Bldg. has been deemed safe by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue. Police continue to investigate. Road closures have been lifted. #8NN https://t.co/CXPzVOgalx — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) March 23, 2021

#Alert Suspicious package discovered at Grant Sawyer Bldg. Veterans Memorial. Building and area are being evacuated. Bomb squad is on-scene. Washington Ave. is closed in both directions. Active police scene – please keep clear of the area. — Nevada DPS (@NevadaDPS) March 23, 2021

LVMPD says they are continuing the investigation that shutdown Washington Avenue in both directions, east of Las Vegas Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.