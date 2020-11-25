LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo: ‘Don’t make it easy for the crooks’ this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo has a message for valley residents this holiday season: “Don’t make it easy on the crooks.”

The sheriff joined Good Day Las Vegas for “Morning Cup of Joe” on Wednesday, and discussed the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, package theft and crime prevention.

Sheriff Lombardo is encouraging everyone to be aware of their surroundings and take extra precautions when it comes to preventing package thefts.

“It’s unfortunate that people take advantage of people’s goodwill and charity during the holidays, but we know as a society we have to deal with that on a regular basis,” said Sheriff Lombardo.

Checking home video cameras to ensure they are working properly will help police if any theft does occur. Another tip is to not post about being out of town on social media.

In response to more travelers on the road this holiday season, the sheriff says his department, as well as other neighboring authorities, will be out in full force making sure drivers are not speeding, driving aggressively or driving under the influence.

Officers will focus on DUI and speed enforcement, hoping to mitigate fatal accidents during the holiday season.