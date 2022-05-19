Las Vegas (KLAS)— Las Vegas Metro police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Jaylese Wainwright.

Wainwright was last seen on May 18 near the 900 block of Ridge Hill, on the southwest side of Las Vegas, wearing a black t-shirt with a red Slipknot logo, turquoise pajama pants, and white shoes.

Missing endangered juvenile Jaylese Wainwright.

Anyone with information regarding Jaylese Wainwright and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to

contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during

business hours at (702) 828-2907 or email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.