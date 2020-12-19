LVMPD searching for suspect following officer-involved shooting east of downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect that fired shots towards officers early Saturday morning east of downtown Las Vegas.

Around 12:30 a.m., LVMPD received reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Bonanza Road.

Officers were conducting their investigation when police say “an unknown individual shot towards them.” An officer then returned fire.

The suspect ran away from officers and police believe they entered a nearby apartment.

Officers set up containment around the unit and SWAT responded to the scene, but the suspect was not located.

This is the 19th officer involved shooting of 2020. Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officers

involved will be released after 48 hours.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to

contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at (702) 828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact

Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the website.