LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are looking for an August 7 kidnapping suspect in the enterprise area of the Las Vegas valley.

The exact area of the incident has yet to be disclosed by Metro Police and the time.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect.

Authorities would like the public to contact Metro Detective M. Dunn.

If you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersOFNV.com.