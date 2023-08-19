LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a business in the southwest valley.

On Aug. 19 around 4:59 a.m., a man robbed a business on the 8000 block of W. Warm Springs. He allegedly threatened employees with a firearm, stole cash, and then left. Nobody was injured during the robbery, according to LVMPD.

Police described the suspect as a Black or Hispanic male, 18 to 25 years old, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray beanie hat, white hooded sweatshirt, gray workout shorts, and white tennis shoes. The man had black-framed eyeglass hidden under the beanie hat. He was last seen driving a black or dark-colored Chevrolet pick-up truck with a trailer hitch.

(Credit: LVMPD)

(Credit: LVMPD)

Black or dark-colored Chevrolet pick-up truck (Credit: LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the website. Tips directly leading to an arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.