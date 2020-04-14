LVMPD: Safety tips for buying and selling online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With COVID-19 putting many people out of work, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) released a public safety reminder for those using the internet and social media marketplaces to buy and sell items.

City-wide store closures have resulted in an increase in those looking to make extra income to provide for themselves and their families through these types of online sales.

The LVMPD provides the following safety tips to those who plan on meeting up in person to complete these online sales transactions:

Do your research.

Do not give out personal information.

Utilize reputable selling websites.

Always meet up in a public place.

Complete the transaction in daylight hours.

Bring only the agreed-upon cash amount.

High-value transactions should be handled at a bank.

Always have a phone and give friends or family permission to track your location.

Take a friend or advise someone of your plans.

Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true.

Trust to your instincts.