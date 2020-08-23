UPDATE: Juvenile shot, killed near Nellis, Las Vegas Boulevard; police looking for suspects

WATCH BRIEFING:
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say a juvenile is dead following a shooting in the northeast valley on Sunday.
According to police, the homicide happened around 3 p.m. on North Las Vegas Boulevard, north of Nellis.
The victim was walking northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard on the sidewalk. At some point, one to three Black juveniles approached him and there was an altercation. One gun shot was fired, police say.
The victim is described as a Black juvenile in his late teens.
Police have no other description of the suspect(s).
Anyone with information is urged to contact police, at homicide@lvmpd.com. You can reach out to Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous, (702) 385-5555.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.