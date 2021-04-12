LVMPD responding to barricade incident near Warm Springs and Paradise Road, no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a barricade incident on Dingo Court, near East Warm Springs Road and Paradise Road.

Officers responded to a residence for reports of a person threatening to shoot their roommates.

It was reported that the person possibly fired shots inside the residence, however, no injuries have been reported.

Officers are attempting to de-escalate the situation and this is an ongoing incident. Please check back for updates.

