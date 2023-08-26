LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A young boy went missing in the southwest valley and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail are asking for help with finding him.

Nathan Daniel, 11, was last seen on Aug. 25 at around 5:45 p.m. near the 8300 block of Silverdale Avenue. Police say he could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

He is 4 feet 8 inches tall and around 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts, according to police.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the boy and notify police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Nathan Daniel and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com, or at 702-828-2907.