LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for help finding a man who went missing Friday.

David Liller, 67, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, near the 200 block of N. Lamb Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. He could possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, according to a police report.

He was last seen wearing a blue hat with the word “FEDEX” on it, a blue and white plaid button-up shirt, dark blue shorts, and black shoes. He has a beard, walks with a cane, and is approximately 5 feet 7 inches.

David Liller, 67 (Credit: LVMPD)

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Liller and notify the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding David Liller and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.