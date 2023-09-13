LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide detectives need help searching for a stolen car that was used in a shooting back in April.

On April 1, LVMPD received a report of a shooting near the 5900 block of Tamara Costa Court around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting but not any victims or suspects at the scene, according to a release.

The investigation indicated there were two cars, each holding multiple people, shooting at each other. Both cars fled the area before police arrived, the release stated.

LVMPD Dispatch got a call from a local hospital saying a black SUV occupied by multiple men dropped off a man, identified as 18-year-old Curtis Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release. Smith died a few days later. Detectives determined the two incidents were connected.

LVMPD Homicide detectives are asking for help identifying the other people in the car who appear to be related to Smith, and finding the car described as a 2018 black Kia with Nevada license plate LVV0Y8. A video of the stolen car and occupants can be viewed here.

Anyone with any information on the location of this vehicle or can identify its occupants are

urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at

homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-

385-5555, or on the Crime Stoppers website.