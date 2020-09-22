LVMPD report delayed fatal in single-vehicle collision, pickup truck rolled over victim

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office informed the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section that despite all life-saving efforts, the passenger of the GMC Sierra succumbed to her injuries on Sept. 19 after the pickup truck she was a passenger in on Sept. 18 rolled over her when the driver was attempting to park, according to the initial report.

Her death marks the number 71 traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD jurisdiction in 2020.

ORIGINAL STORY:

On Sept. 18 at approximately 8:49 p.m., a critical injury traffic collision occurred in the parking lot of 4225 East Sahara Avenue.

Evidence at the scene, video surveillance, and witness statements indicated that a 2010 GMC Sierra pickup truck pulled into the parking lot and the driver attempted to park in a space near Lamb Boulevard.

As the occupant started to exit the pickup truck, a possible mechanical issue occurred, and the pickup truck started to roll forward. While the pickup truck was rolling, both the driver and passenger jumped out.

As the passenger landed, she fell to the ground. The pickup truck then rolled up over a

curb and into some bushes.

The pickup truck then rolled forward over the passenger. The passenger was transported by ambulance to Sunrise Hospital from the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

This collision remains under investigation by the LMVPD Collision Investigation Section.