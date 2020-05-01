LVMPD reopens services such as records, fingerprinting, to the public

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reopening its services that were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, to the public.

On Tuesday, May 5, the Metro will reopen to the public, the Records and Fingerprint Bureau, Evidence Vault, and all area command front offices. The department says it will implement a new set of stringent health protocols to safeguard visitors and employees against any potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The LVMPD is still asking anyone who can access online services for records requests, telephonic reporting, or Online Reporting to continue to do so that way. The new online CCW permit application will allow the citizen to electronically apply, remit payment, and schedule their appointment.

Citizens can also go to their local area command to file a police report and access other services as well. Area commands and the Evidence Vault will also reopen with normal business hours.

The Records and Fingerprint Bureau located at the LVMPD Headquarters on 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd. will operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., only on weekdays. The reopening of the bureau aims to provide access for convicted felons and sex offenders who are required to register with the police.

Everyone who visits LVMPD Headquarters or its area commands is required to adhere to the following safety protocols:

• It will be mandatory that all visitors wear a mask. Visitors should bring their own masks. One can be provided, as long as supplies are available.

• Temperatures will be taken of all visitors. Anyone presenting with a fever or illness will be asked to return at a later date.

• Only citizens requiring services should be present. Visitors are advised to refrain from bringing family members or friends.

• Visitors are also asked to bring a cell phone, so they can wait safely outside until called.

• Those waiting outside will be required to exercise social distancing and stay at least six feet apart.

Metro says the expansion of additional services will be announced in the coming weeks and will be dependent upon the COVID-19 situation.