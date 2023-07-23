LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In 2013, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer David VanBuskirk died rescuing a hiker on Mount Charleston. Today marks 10 years since his death.

A southern Nevada native, Officer VanBuskirk was recognized as a hero who saved many lives during hundreds of rescues he performed. Joining LVMPD in 1999, he served in Patrol and Narcotics until being assigned to Metro’s Search and Rescue in 2007.

July 23, 2013, Officer VanBuskirk fell from a helicopter while rescuing a stranded hiker on Mount Charleston. His last action was securing the hiker to the helicopter’s hoist cable, saving the man’s life. He was 36.