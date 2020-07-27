LVMPD releases apology to Tashii Farmer’s family following $2.2M lawsuit settlement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has issued an apology to Tashii Farmer’s family following the $2.2 million settlement reached over a week ago in the wrongful death lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed by the family after Tashii Farmer, also known as Tashii Brown, died after being placed in an unauthorized chokehold by a former Metro Police officer back in 2017.

In its apology to the family, LVMPD says it hopes the “mutually agreed upon settlement … hopefully brings some measure of closure” to the Farmer family and that the “incident does not represent the policies or values” of the department.

Picture of Tashii Farmer.

In the statement released Monday, LVMPD also added that after the 2017 incident, it put restrictions in place on the use of neck restraints.

Below is LVMPD’s full statement on the settlement:

“The death of Tashii Farmer in 2017 was a tragic event. This mutually agreed upon settlement

between the LVMPD and the children of Mr. Farmer and his estate, will hopefully bring some

measure of closure. The LVMPD has always held the position that the death of Mr. Farmer rose

to the criminal level. This is why in June of 2017 the department arrested the involved officer for

involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of office and filed criminal charges with

the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. After this event, restrictions were put on the use of

neck restraints and training was reinforced on the duty to intervene. Under LVMPD policy, neck

restraints can only be used when deadly force would be authorized. While there are still other

legal matters pending, this is an important step toward justice in this case. LVMPD apologizes to the family of Tashii Farmer and the Las Vegas community. This incident does

not represent the policies or values of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Kenneth Lopera resigned from the LVMPD and is no longer a police officer.“ LVMPD

Kenneth Lopera, the former LVMPD officer accused of using excessive force on Farmer, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of office in Farmer’s death.

Mugshot of former LVMPD officer Kenneth Lopera

According to Metro Police, Lopera used his taser seven times, along with an unauthorized chokehold while trying to restrain Farmer outside The Venetian on May 14, 2017. The Clark County D.A. dropped those charges in August 2018 after a grand jury decided not to indict Lopera.

Lopera retired from the LVMPD and filed a lawsuit of his own against the agency, stating that the department’s internal investigation is self-incriminating.

The settlement is believed to be the largest ever in a lawsuit alleging misconduct by the Metro Police.