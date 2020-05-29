LVMPD Records and Fingerprint Bureau roll out new appointment system to ease customer wait times

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new online appointment scheduling system was launched today by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Records and Fingerprint Bureau to improve

convenience for customers and ease in-person wait times.

The LVMPD’s new Qmatic scheduling system allows customers to schedule appointments to apply for work cards, convicted offender registration, and pick up or file a traffic or crime report.

The appointment system is available now by clicking on the following link here.

The first appointment will be available on June 1, 2020. Customers can also get access by going to www.LVMPD.com and navigating to the Records and Fingerprint Bureau webpage. The LVMPD has a separate online process for a Concealed Carry Weapons permit or CCW. The new online CCW permit application will allow citizens to apply electronically, remit payment, and schedule an appointment by computer.

After choosing an appointment time that is convenient a message will be sent confirming the time and a reminder will be sent 24 hours before customers are due to arrive at LVMPD’s location at 400 S. Martin L. King Drive. Once customers check-in, the SMS-based system notifies customers of their place in line so they know when it is their turn to be served.