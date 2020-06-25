LVMPD Police ask public for help locating 64-year old missing man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 64-year old Carlos Pagoaga. He is possibly in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Pagoaga is described as a Hispanic male about 5’4″ and 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair, according to the missing persons report.

Pagoaga was last seen yesterday, June 24 at approximately 11 p.m. near North Pecos Road and Washington Avenue in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue pants with a dinosaur print.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.