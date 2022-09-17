LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two LVMPD officers went beyond the line of duty to help an elderly woman who is deaf and home was burglarized.

LVMPD officers Amanda Montalto and Jacob Greguras responded to a call reporting that a home had been burglarized. When the officers arrived at the home, they discovered that the elderly victim was deaf.

The officers used a notepad to communicate with the victim and discovered that the house was equipped with a light system to alert the woman when the doorbell rings, the phone rings, or when the smoke detectors are activated.

The woman told the officers that the system in the house was not working properly because the batteries were dead.

The officers then went to a local auto parts store and purchased the batteries that were required for the system to work. The officers returned to the victim’s home to install them and the system began functioning again.

LVMPD said that these officers saw someone in need and did the right thing for the victim.

Officer Montalto and Officer Greguras are the next “Good Ticket” recipients and have been rewarded a “Good Ticket” staycation package from Resorts World Las Vegas.

Officer Montalto and Officer Greguras receiving the “Good Ticket” staycation package. (Credit: LVMPD)

Officer Montalto and Officer Greguras receiving the “Good Ticket” staycation package. (Credit: LVMPD)

Officer Montalto and Officer Greguras receiving the “Good Ticket” staycation package. (Credit: LVMPD)

The 2022 “Good Ticket” program is sponsored by Resorts World which donates staycations to the officers who are recipients.

The “Good Ticket” program was launched by the LVMPD Foundation which provides the public an opportunity to recognize LVMPD officers for their positive actions in the community. The program was established in 2019 in collaboration with Sydney Ramenofsky, a former member of Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada.