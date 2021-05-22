LVMPD officer arrested, accused of ‘taking part in organized theft ring’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas police officer was arrested Saturday after the department says he took “part in an organized theft ring.”

Samuelito Quijano, who’s been employed with LVMPD since 2017, was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked for the following charges:

Grand Larceny

Possession of Stolen Property

Conspiracy to Commit Burglary

Taking part in an Organized Theft Ring

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and they expect additional charges.

Quijano is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Enterprise Area Command.

He has been placed on suspension without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and

internal investigations.