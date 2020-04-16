MISSING: Police need your help to find two missing juveniles

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The LVMPD Missing Persons Section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating both Ashuntiana Bogus and Nariah Hanson. They were last seen together on April 15 at approximately 4:40 p.m. near South Maryland Parkway and East Pyle Road, just south of Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

They might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Ashuntiana was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants with holes in them.

Nariah was last seen wearing a while dress with blue and pink flowered design and a red sweater.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately.

It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Section at (702) 828-2907 or (702) 828-3111.