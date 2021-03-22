LVMPD: Man shot, killed in gas station parking lot Monday morning near Valley View, Meadows Lane

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say on March 22 at approximately 3:37 a.m., LVMPD patrol officers were dispatched to investigate a shooting that happened at a gas station located on South

Valley View Boulevard, near Meadows Lane.

Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds laying near a fuel pump. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

An investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the male arrived in a vehicle and began fueling before going inside the convenience store and purchasing a few items and then returning to his vehicle.

While walking through the parking lot, LVMPD police say the victim was confronted by another male and shot.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.