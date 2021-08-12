LVMPD: Man found deceased in apartment near Tropicana, Nellis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro patrol officers responded to a report of an injured male at an apartment located on East Tropicana Avenue near Nellis Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on August 11 at approximately 8:36 a.m., according to police.

Arriving officers were directed into an apartment where they found an adult male suffering from apparent trauma. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The LVMPD Homicide Section investigation indicates the victim suffered from a gunshot wound. At this time, detectives have not identified a motive or suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.